Don’t Let Flushability Fears Stop You From Feeling Refreshed This Summer

Master Plumber Roger Wakefield, LEED AP Shares Tips to Make Sure Plumbing Problems Don’t Throw a Wrench in Your Summer Plans. Bathroom wipe products might appear similar, but not all wipes are created equal. Forensic studies by sewer agencies show at least 98% of materials collected from treatment plant screens were baby wipes, hard surface cleaning wipes, paper towels and other hygiene products labeled “Do Not Flush.”

While most wet wipes are designed to be thrown away rather than flushed, Cottonelle® Flushable Wipes are 100% flushable and made with biodegradable fibers that start to break down immediately after flushing. Roger Wakefield, LEED AP, Green Certified Master Plumber provides his top tips for maintaining and caring for your plumbing as a homeowner so you can stay worry-free and refreshed this summer.

This interview is provided by Cottonelle®

