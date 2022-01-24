The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Don McLean 50th Anniversary of American Pie on Saturday, February 19 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets purchased for the December 5 performance will be honored on the new date.

In 1971, Don McLean released American Pie as a double-A single and it charted within a month. Interest from the media and public sent the single to #1 in the U.S. and Don to international stardom. Every line of the song was analyzed time and time again to find the real meaning. Don refused to sanction any of the interpretations, adding to the mystery.

Now, 50 years later, American Pie resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry, joining less than 500 works including Somewhere Over the Rainbow. American Pie was named by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA) a top 5 song of the 20th Century. In 2002, the song was inducted into the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame. In 2015, McLean’s manuscript of the lyrics to American Pie was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. McLean has performed the song for numerous dignities including President Clinton at the Lincoln Memorial Gala in Washington D.C.

Tickets priced at $125, $85, $69 and $49 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727.791.7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 pm ONLY. The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

