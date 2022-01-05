Don Cesar Charity Polo Classic

Florida’s iconic Pink Palace ®, The Don CeSar, is hosting The Game of Kings for the 3rd Annual Beach Polo Classic on Saturday, January 8 and Sunday, January 9. Guests and locals alike are welcome to experience the horses run on The Don CeSar’s private sugar sand beachfront for the two-day event.

HIGHLIGHTS: Full 3-on-3 beach polo matches with 4 chukkas each and professional teams and scoring. Dining and beverage service will be available for sale throughout the event. Spectators can also experience The Don CeSar’s six redesigned and award-winning restaurants and bars for craft cocktails and coastal cuisine while overlooking the Gulf Coast.

WHEN: Saturday, January 8 Matches at 12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 9 Matches at 12:00 p.m. & 2:00 p.m. WHERE: The Don CeSar 3400 Gulf Boulevard St. Pete Beach, FL TICKETS: Spectators can purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday matches on a first come first serve basis, with limited seating and standing options available. Tickets sell out quickly.

Book tickets online here. Sideline Seated Viewing: $45 per ticket Goal Line Seated View: $30 per ticket General Admission: Standing Room only ($15) The Don CeSar is offering special rates for those looking to make the weekend’s events an experience to remember and book a stay in a newly redesigned guest room.