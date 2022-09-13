Doctor Explains a Back Condition That's Often Misdiagnosed

Watch Now
For people suffering from back pain, there can be many conditions behind it and getting a correct diagnosis, let alone a treatment, can be stressful. Dr. Sunil Panchal from the National Institute of Spine &amp; Pain joins us to explain a condition that often is misdiagnosed.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 13, 2022
For people suffering from back pain, there can be many conditions behind it and getting a correct diagnosis, let alone a treatment, can be stressful.

Dr. Sunil Panchal from the National Institute of Spine & Pain joins us to explain a condition that often is misdiagnosed. It's called Sacroiliac Joint disease, or SI joint disease for short.

People will even get back surgery for this condition, but the problem isn't solved. Dr. Panchal explains how to correctly diagnose it, how to know if you have it and treatment options.

For more information, head to NationalInstituteofPain.org.

