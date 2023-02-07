Do All Obituary Writers See Dead People? ABC's 'Not Dead Yet' Premieres This Wednesday

Do all obituary writers see dead people? ABC's new show "Not Dead Yet" premieres with two episodes this Wednesday, February 8 starting at 8:30pm ET.

"Not Dead Yet" follows Nell Serrano, played by Gina Rodriguez, a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago.

In the pilot episode, Nell attempts to restart her life in a new place with a new job and a new roommate. She begins writing obituaries at the local paper and starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

In the second episode, titled “Not a Tiger Yet,” Nell tries to settle into her new job and gets increasingly annoyed by her latest ghost. Meanwhile, Edward works on a project that sparks Nell’s journalistic curiosity.

The series is adapted from the book “Confessions of a 40- something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter.

