Disney’s Frozen North American Tour comes to The Straz

From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Frozen features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.

We talk with Ryan McCartan, who was last seen on Broadway playing “Hans” in Frozen, will reprise the role from March 17 – April 17, 2022, temporarily replacing Austin Colby.

Frozen will be performed at The Straz March 23rd - April 3rd.

Get your tickets here.

