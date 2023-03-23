Watch Now
Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures Coming to Amalie Arena This Week

Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures is coming to Amalie Arena this week from March 23-26.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 08:42:11-04

Disney on Ice: Road Trip Adventures is taking families on a fun-fueled excursion to iconic Disney destinations. Featuring new and classic tales, this multi-generational experience is coming to Amalie Arena this week from March 23-26.

Maria Starr, who plays Elsa, joins us in studio before she takes to the ice. She talks about what you can expect from the show, plus advice she'd give to kids who have aspirations to be a performer or pursue entertainment.

For tickets and more information, visit DisneyOnIce.com.

