Disney on Ice at Amalie Arena

Posted at 9:28 AM, Mar 23, 2022
The celebration of the century comes alive in Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate and this monumental ice-skating spectacular visits Amalie Arena from March 24 - 27, 2022. 

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate party when Disney On Ice presents Let’s Celebrate skates into your hometown with more than 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Sing along with Olaf as he dreams of summer and dance with Aladdin as he stays “one jump ahead.” Share Forky’s wonder as he learns what it means to be a toy and forget your worries with Timon and Pumbaa. Dream big with the Disney Princesses and more at Disney On Ice.

