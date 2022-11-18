Watch Now
Disney Junior Live Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall This Weekend

Disney Junior Live is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall this weekend!
Disney Junior Tour is back with an all-new live show coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall this weekend!

The show features the first appearance of characters from Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series Alice’s Wonderland Bakery, live on stage.

The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics, and 3D special effects.

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is happening on Sunday, November 20 at Ruth Eckerd Hall. There are two shows at noon at 4 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at RuthEckerdHall.com.

