Disney & ABC Present 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration'

Part animated film, part live-action spectacle: Disney and ABC present "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." The re-imagination of the classic film airs Thursday, December 15 starting at 8pm EST.

The two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast” and its legacy, showcasing the fan-favorite movie. Plus, there will be new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs Thursday, December 15 from 8-10pm on ABC. It'll be on Disney+ the next day.

For more information, visit ABC.com.