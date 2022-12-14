Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Disney & ABC Present 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration'

Part animated film, part live-action spectacle: Disney and ABC present 'Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration.' The reimagination of the classic film airs Thursday, December 15 starting at 8pm EST.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 10:11:09-05

Part animated film, part live-action spectacle: Disney and ABC present "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration." The re-imagination of the classic film airs Thursday, December 15 starting at 8pm EST.

The two-hour animated and live-action blended special will pay tribute to the original Disney Animation’s “Beauty and the Beast” and its legacy, showcasing the fan-favorite movie. Plus, there will be new memorable musical performances, taking viewers on a magical adventure through the eyes of Belle.

"Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" airs Thursday, December 15 from 8-10pm on ABC. It'll be on Disney+ the next day.

For more information, visit ABC.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com