Posted at 9:40 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 09:40:04-04

Have you been over to Discovery Cove? You get to relax at an all-inclusive day resort and enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to swim with dolphins, snorkel among thousands of tropical fish and rays, hand-feed hundreds of exotic birds, and more. On top of all that, it's been voted the best theme park in Orlando by USA Today! A trip to Discovery Cove is one the whole family will remember.

Of course, we're giving you the chance to win free admission for a family of four. Just go to our Facebook page to enter for a chance to win or click this link.

