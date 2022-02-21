Watch
Discover the Latest in Aesthetics from Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Sabrina Fabi

Board-Certified Dermatologist explains how this works
Posted at 3:22 PM, Feb 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-21 15:22:05-05

It’s time to put those lofty New Year’s resolutions to bed. Here with us this morning is Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Sabrina Fabi to discuss noninvasive body contouring treatments, specifically CoolSculpting®, and more so we can all make informed decisions on the best opportunities to take care of ourselves this year.

