'Dirty Dancing in Concert' Coming to the Straz Center This Weekend

Immerse yourself in timeless romance and experience one of the most memorable movies of the past 35 years - now live! "Dirty Dancing in Concert" is coming to the Straz Center this weekend!

"Dirty Dancing in Concert" is the classic film’s first live film-to-concert experience. Enjoy the digitally remastered hit film like never before on a full-size cinema screen, with a live band and singers performing the film’s iconic songs.

With a soundtrack that marked a generation, "Dirty Dancing in Concert" promises to bring a thrilling new and unique experience to the 80s classic.

Directly following the film, the band and singers will throw an encore party that will surely take you back to the time of your life as you sing and dance along to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.

"Dirty Dancing in Concert" will be at the Straz Center on Saturday, November 19 at 8 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.