Dinos and Dragons

We take a trip out to Dinos and Dragons.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 14:24:50-05

Dinos & Dragons is the biggest thing to hit New Port Richey...literally! Over 100 full-size dinosaurs and dragons...some 2 and 3 stories tall and fully animatronic. In addition to a walking tour of the dinos & dragons, visitors can ride Dino Rides, dig in Dig Pits, do experiments in the Dino Lab and talk with an archeologist about real dinosaur bones. The exhibit is a fundraiser for Digital Story Copy the Museum of Archeology, Paleontology & Science...the MAPS Museum. Visit www.DinosandDragonsNPR.com for tickets.

