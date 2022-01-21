Developing Child Literacy and Love For Reading

Albert Whitman Media the media affiliate of independent children’s publisher Albert Whitman & Co., has launched The Book Club a digital app for pre-K–5th grade learners featuring hundreds of popular stories from the vast Albert Whitman library, designed for both home and classroom use. Created under the supervision of educators and language arts and curriculum experts, and aligned with the US Common Core reading standards, The Book Club reimagines classic and contemporary Albert Whitman books, from The Boxcar Children® collection to the Latinx superhero Zapato Power series. Each book features animated illustrations, professional voiceovers, sync to text highlighting, and interactive games, all to make reading more fun and enjoyable, while enhancing the literacy level and comprehension skills of young learners. For kids 4–12, The Book Club offers hundreds of animated read-aloud or read-along Albert Whitman series including The Boxcar Children®, Great Big Feelings, Zapato Power, The Way I Feel, and A Dog’s Day, along with games, activities, and awards to encourage a lifelong love for reading. For teachers, The Book Club includes integration with Google Classroom single sign-on, making registration and rostering easy. Following the simple sign-up process, teachers can access a comprehensive reporting dashboard that tracks students’ overall reading habits, engagement, assignment completion, and level progression, as well as the app’s many interactive features developed to keep students on a reading path and serve as a learning bridge between classroom and home.