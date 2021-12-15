Watch
Derm Tech explains Importance of Skin Screenings
Posted at 10:22 AM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 10:22:50-05

One in every five Americans develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and every hour of every day, one American dies from melanoma. When detected early, melanoma has a five-year survival rate of 99%, but it drops to 27% once it spreads distantly.

DermTech is helping to transform dermatology by providing objective genomics information to the diagnosis of skin cancer using the noninvasive DermTech Melanoma Test. Not only can it enhance life-saving early detection, but it can substantially reduce surgical procedures. The non-invasive DermTech Melanoma Test is enabled by a Smart Sticker™ sample collection, which can be completed with the help of a dermatology provider in the office or with their supervised guidance from home.

