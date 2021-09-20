Derek Hough is Back in the DWTS Judge's Chair!

The series, hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, returns to the ballroom for its milestone 30th season with a lineup of celebrities including a WWE legend, a Real Housewife, a Bachelor, a country superstar and a Spice Girl, to name a few.Viewers will have to tune in to the season premiere to find out with whom their favorite professional dancers are paired. The pairs will be judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

During its fall 2020 run, ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in its two-hour time slot among Adults 18-49. The series finished among last season’s Top 5 most watched unscripted series with Total Viewers. Celebrity Dancers This Season: Country singer Jimmie Allen ● Spice Girl Melanie C ● Christine Chiu (“Bling Empire”) ● Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills, 90210”) ● Melora Hardin (“The Office”) ● Social media star Olivia Jade ● Matt James (“The Bachelor”) ● Amanda Kloots (“The Talk”) ● Martin Kove (“Cobra Kai”) ● Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee ● WWE Superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin ● Kenya Moore (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”) ● Peloton star instructor Cody Rigsby ● NBA star Iman Shumpert ● Popstar JoJo Siwa.

Derek Hough is an Emmy® Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author. As a two-time Emmy Award winner and 11-time nominee, Hough is the most-nominated male choreographer in Television Academy history. He has also appeared in film, television and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film “Make Your Move” and had a recurring role on the ABC series “Nashville.” Soon, fans around the world will head to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital of the world, to catch Hough in “Derek Hough: No Limit.” This highly anticipated residency at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas debuts in September 2021.

