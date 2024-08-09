Dental Programs Offered at Traviss Technical College in Winter Haven

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Traviss Technical College

We're taking you to Traviss Technical College, learning all about the dental programs they offer.

For the last 18 years, Traviss Technical College's Dental Assisting Program and the Polk County Dental Association have been hosting the Give Kids a Smile event. They provide free exams, x-rays, cleanings, as well as an opportunity to have restorative dental treatment to more than 60 kids in need every year.

For more information, visit TechColleges.PolkSchoolsFL.com or call (863) 499-2700. Traviss Technical College is located at 3225 Winter Lake Road in Lakeland.