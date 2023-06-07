Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Demystifying Electric Vehicles: The Latest Trends & Innovations

Electric vehicles are gaining in popularity - and with increased interest, consumers have plenty of questions. From the newest EVs on the market to the innovations and technology behind them.
Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 09:43:22-04

When it comes to electric vehicles, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with all the technology and information. We're joined by an expert to help demystify the aura surrounding electric vehicles.

Brian Moody of Autotrader is teaming up with Polestar, the Swedish performance EV manufacturer, to share details on the latest EV innovations.

We're learning how changes in EV designs and tech are accelerating the change to sustainable, electric mobility, and how these tech breakthroughs are making a difference in the marketplace and the environment.

For more information, visit Polestar.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com