Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Delicious Wild Rice Soup Instant Pot Recipe

Instant Pots have become all the rage in the last couple of years, so we're sharing a great recipe! Erika Schlick shows us how to make delicious wild rice soup.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 10:53:40-04

Instant Pots have become all the rage in the last couple of years, so we're sharing a great recipe! Erika Schlick shows us how to make delicious wild rice soup.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com