Delicious Valentine's Day Drinks

One of the best parts of Valentine's Day is the drinks. Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some fun ideas!



For the perfect Bloody Mary try Nemoriff vodka. Find them at www.nemiroff.vodka



The MYX Sinner is a great gift for Valentine's Day and their moscatos and sangrias will help make your night a special one. Check myxfusions.com



Baileys is out with a limited edition flavor perfect for Valentine's Day, Baileys Strawberries & Cream. Check baileys.com for locations.