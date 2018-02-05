Delicious Valentine's Day Drinks

2:30 PM, Feb 5, 2018

Chef Cindi Avila shares her recipes

One of the best parts of Valentine's Day is the drinks. Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some fun ideas!

For the perfect Bloody Mary try Nemoriff vodka. Find them at www.nemiroff.vodka

The MYX Sinner is a great gift for Valentine's Day and their moscatos and sangrias will help make your night a special one. Check myxfusions.com

Baileys is out with a limited edition flavor perfect for Valentine's Day, Baileys Strawberries & Cream. Check baileys.com for locations.

 

