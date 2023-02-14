Delicious New Menu Items at KFC for a limited time!

KFC is testing two new chicken sandwiches in Tampa, FL for a limited time only and they are available now!
- KFC Ultimate BBQ Chicken Sandwich is available a la carte for $6.99
KFC Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich is available a la carte for $5.99
Add fries and a drink to either sandwich and make it a combo!
The new sandwiches are available at participating locations in Tampa for a limited time only, so get yours while there’s still time!
Find a participating KFC near you at kfc.com/sandwiches-test-locations