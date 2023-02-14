Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Delicious New Menu Items at KFC for a limited time!

We sample some delicious sandwiches from KFC.
Posted at 2:17 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 14:17:22-05

KFC is testing two new chicken sandwiches in Tampa, FL for a limited time only and they are available now!

  • KFC Ultimate BBQ Chicken Sandwich is available a la carte for $6.99

  • KFC Spicy Slaw Chicken Sandwich is available a la carte for $5.99 

    Add fries and a drink to either sandwich and make it a combo!

    The new sandwiches are available at participating locations in Tampa for a limited time only, so get yours while there’s still time! 

    Find a participating KFC near you at kfc.com/sandwiches-test-locations

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com