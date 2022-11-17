Delicious, Healthy Recipes for Your Holiday Spread

Since we’re stepping into the most festive time of the year, we invited Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Jamie Lee McIntyre, to share some delicious and healthy recipes perfect for a holiday spread!

McIntyre shared a must-have item for a pre-feast snack board - Wonderful Pistachios! While waiting for the main course, guests can get cracking and snacking on this complete plant protein and a good source of fiber. Plus, about 90% of the fats found in pistachios are unsaturated, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer.

She says there is the added benefit of the “Pistachio Principle” as well, explaining “in-shell pistachios may help you fool yourself full because the leftover shells act as a visual cue for portions, potentially helping to curb intake as you snack more mindfully.”

Choose from Shelled and No Shell varieties like BBQ, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Chili Roasted, Honey Roasted, or Lightly Salted to complete your snack board!

McIntyre suggests adding flavor and antioxidants to your spread with POM Wonderful pomegranates, juice, and arils to celebrate National Pomegranate Month this November and the brand’s 20th Anniversary! She says “Fueling yourself with healthy foods, drinks, and antioxidants is your best offense and defense all year long.”

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice provides antioxidants to help fight free radicals and unstable molecules that can cause damage to our bodies over time. Every bottle has the juice of whole-pressed pomegranates and nothing else – no fillers, and never any added sugar.

Lastly, McIntyre adds that if you’re looking for a healthy snack with natural energy for a great pick me up – grab some Halos fruit! These are sweet, seedless, and easy to peel for adults and kids alike, not to mention an excellent source of Vitamin C which supports a healthy immune system.

You can use Halos in recipes too, like Three Ingredient Cranberry Sauce served over plain Greek yogurt with pistachios for a balanced breakfast or snack!