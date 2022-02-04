Watch
Delicious and Nutritious Valentine's Day Treats

Nutritious Valentine's Day Treats
Posted at 9:32 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 09:32:07-05

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn has everything you need to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a festive and nutritious twist! She shows us how to make the ultimate charcuterie board featuring red and pink produce, dark chocolate, specialty cheese and beet hummus, a dreamy winter salad and five-ingredient caramel apple bark.

For more nutrition tips, healthy recipes and meal ideas, visit her website https://www.NutritionByMia.com and follow her on Instagram at instagram.com/nutritionbymia/.

