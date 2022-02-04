Delicious and Nutritious Valentine's Day Treats

Registered Dietitian Mia Syn has everything you need to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a festive and nutritious twist! She shows us how to make the ultimate charcuterie board featuring red and pink produce, dark chocolate, specialty cheese and beet hummus, a dreamy winter salad and five-ingredient caramel apple bark.

