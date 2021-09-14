Watch
Defy Medical talks about Ketamine IV Therapy

Defy Medical Ketamine Therapy
Posted at 9:50 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 10:50:50-04

If you’ve tried other treatments that failed to deliver real results, Ketamine Therapy is an innovative new option to consider. Defy Medical offers this treatment in Tampa, FL, onsite at their clinic. Ketamine Therapy has shown promise in alleviating symptoms of treatment-resistant conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and stress. Patients report that this type of therapy has helped reduce the severity of their symptoms, so they can regain their sense of joy, drive, and excitement for life.

Special offer: Mention code: MorningBlend921 for 10% off your first Ketamine treatment.

Defy Medical Business
4809 N. Armenia Ave. Suite # 220, Tampa, FL 33603
Website: defydepression.com
Phone Number: 813-445-7342

Paid for by Defy Medical

