Posted at 11:53 AM, Dec 07, 2021
We're in the thick of the holiday season which can be a stressful time for many (financial stress, shorter days, more social events which can cause anxiety for some). We talk with Defy Medical about Ketamine IV Therapy and how it can help patients with their mental health. We talk with Vice President Nicole Bruce about what symptoms would some have to be considered a good candidate for Ketamine Therapy and how Ketamine has shown promise in people with anxiety disorders, PTSD, panic attacks, phobias, OCD.

To learn more visit: DefyDepression.com
Call: 813-445-7342
Facebook: facebook.com/DefyMedical

Special offer: Mention Morning Blend for 10% off your first Ketamine IV Treatment

