Dedicated Senior Medical Center discusses Summer Heat

Summertime heat is especially dangerous for older folks in greater Tampa Bay. Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, provides tips every senior needs to stay happy and healthy year-round, including during hot and humid summer days. Dr. Kumar also discusses the extra heat-related risks for seniors with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and breathing challenges including asthma. Plus, he reminds seniors with complex health about extra health benefits they can get any time.

