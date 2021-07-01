Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Dedicated Senior Medical Center discusses Summer Heat

Dedicated Senior Medical Center
Posted at 12:00 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 12:00:24-04

Summertime heat is especially dangerous for older folks in greater Tampa Bay. Dr. Ajoy Kumar, Dedicated Senior Medical Center, provides tips every senior needs to stay happy and healthy year-round, including during hot and humid summer days. Dr. Kumar also discusses the extra heat-related risks for seniors with heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and breathing challenges including asthma. Plus, he reminds seniors with complex health about extra health benefits they can get any time.

To learn more visit their website: http://www.Dedicated.care or call
Phone Number: 813-822-3323

https://www.dedicated.care/tampa-phonebank-hp

