Dedicated Senior Medical Center

Dedicated Senior Medical Center
Posted at 9:41 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 09:41:49-04

About 10 percent of Florida residents have diabetes. Another five percent know they have prediabetes. Yet among Florida seniors, diabetes affects more than twice as many (23.4 percent). Hear how Dedicated Senior Medical Center doctors help older patients win the fight against diabetes Dr. Claribel Cruz also informs seniors about special health benefits available year-round to Medicare-eligible seniors with diabetes and other major health challenges (e.g., heart disease and high blood pressure).

Visit their Website: http://www.Dedicated.care or call 813-822-3323.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

