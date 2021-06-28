About 10 percent of Florida residents have diabetes. Another five percent know they have prediabetes. Yet among Florida seniors, diabetes affects more than twice as many (23.4 percent). Hear how Dedicated Senior Medical Center doctors help older patients win the fight against diabetes Dr. Claribel Cruz also informs seniors about special health benefits available year-round to Medicare-eligible seniors with diabetes and other major health challenges (e.g., heart disease and high blood pressure).
Visit their Website: http://www.Dedicated.care or call 813-822-3323.