Dedee Pfeiffer, starring on ABC's Big Sky

After a 10 year absence from Hollywood, Dedee Pfeiffer has returned to television in the new hit David E. Kelley series, Big Sky. Now in season 2, the show offers viewers a look into the dark and deviant side of small town mountain life in America.

Dedee took 10 years off to raise two boys as a single mom, get a Masters in Social Work specializing in addiction, homelessness and mental health and finally...Dedee herself went into treatment to get sober and to take charge of her life. She is very open about the importance of addiction and recovery and wants to end the negative stigma around it.

Dedee has has dozens of memorable roles on television including starring on the series For Your Love and Cybill and memorable guests roles on Seinfeld, Simon & Simon and many others. She has also appeared in films opposite Keanu Reeves, Grace Jones, Michael Douglas and many others.

Follow Dedee on Instagram at @dedeepfeifferofficial

