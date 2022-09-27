Decorating Cookies Like a Pro with Lolly's Home Kitchen

Watch Now
Not since Mrs. Fields turned her delicious cookie recipe into a multi-million dollar company has a mom turned her cookie baking skills into such a successful business.

Lauren Anderson is the founder of Lolly's Home Kitchen, a business that started in her home and she can teach anyone how to decorate cookies like a pro.

She's started a workshop series called Lolly's Cookie Camp. It's five parts and gives you insider secrets to professional cookie decorating, right in your own kitchen!

For more information, head to LollysCookieCamp.com.

