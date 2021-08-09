Watch
Dear John Art Show

Dear John Art Show at the Emerald Bar
Posted at 9:42 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 09:42:37-04

The show is at The Emerald Bar, 550 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, Fl. The opening night is Friday, August 13, 2021 from 7:00 til 11:00 pm but the show is up and available to view and purchase until September 7th. It can also be seen (and photos purchased) at patriciaprestonmastry.com.

Photos will be printed on metal. All are b&w & unidentified so viewers can attempt to see which bathrooms they can recognize. A QR code in lieu of a label can be utilized to access my website for info on each. Working at Mastry’s Bar fed my fascination with dive bars and bathrooms which are often the most specifically identifiable part. I am intrigued by “latrinalia” (a label for bathroom graffiti) as an art form & people’s delight in the usual lack of cleanliness.

