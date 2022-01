DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it and has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere. The New York Times calls it “a gorgeous musical for anyone with a beating heart.”

Tickets for the Straz Center engagement start at $46.50 and may be purchased by calling 813.229.7827 or 800.955.1045 outside Tampa Bay, at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office or at www.strazcenter.org. Handling fees will apply.