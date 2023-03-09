Watch Now
Deals to Help Celebrate Mario Day from Zulily

Fans of all ages are celebrating Mario Day, which happens on March 10th each year. We're getting the scoop on all things Mario from Zulily!
When you think about video games, one of the first characters that comes to mind is Mario. Iconic games like Super Mario Bros tend to hold a lot of nostalgia for parents, and now they’re able to pass along the fun to their kids.

Mario fans of all ages are celebrating Mario Day, which takes place on March 10th each year. That's because the date written as "M.A.R. 10" looks like the name Mario!

This Mario Day is especially exciting as it precedes the premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7.

Zulily’s toy expert Joe Glass is joining us to share some great deals on all things Mario. They have some great gear for Mario fans to celebrate Mario Day and beyond including t-shirts for less than $15, toys, accessories, and home décor.

Check it out at Zulily.com.

