DCappella Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall

DCappella is a 7-piece a capella group who sing and perform classic songs from the Disney songbook. The group is the vision of co-creator, music director, arranger, and producer Deke Sharon (“the father of contemporary a capella,” according to Entertainment Weekly) whose credits span everything from the Pitch Perfect franchise to Straight No Chaser. The group also represents a first for Disney, launching the brand’s flagship a capella experience with records, live shows, and many more surprises to come.



• The group will embark on a major 40-market 2019 North American tour which will include a stop at (name of venue) in (name of city) on (date & year). Tickets are on-sale now and for complete purchase information, you can visit https://dcappellalive.com/tour/



• In addition, there is currently a ‘Friend Like Me’ Meet & Greet Experience available now for purchase, which includes a chance to meet DCappella, hear a soundcheck performance, attend a Q&A session, and more.



• The group’s self-titled debut album will be available Friday, November 16th at all physical and digital retailers, and will include an eclectic mix of tracks, breathing new life into timeless songs such as “You'll Be in My Heart” and “A Whole New World” to modern day classics “Let It Go/Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” and “Remember Me.”



• DCappella will sing holiday classics throughout ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” on Thursday, Nov. 29 and will perform “Last Christmas” on “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” Dec. 25 on ABC, along with other musical performers Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge, Andrea Bocelli and more.



• Here is a list of what fans can expect to see on the DCappella tour:

o Over 30 Disney classic songs

o Greatest Disney classics of all time performed in a wide range of styles and grooves all acapella.

o Key show stopping moments

o Giant high definition video screens with original film content wrapping the stage that will immerse the audience into an exciting audio visual experience

o Lots of surprises

o Great for Disney fans of all ages



• DCappella is looking for opening act vocal performance artists to take on their 2019 tour! They are looking to share their platform and stage with other vocal performing groups of between 4 and 20 people. They are looking for all types of groups….. a cappella, chorus, barbershop, from schools, colleges, community choirs. For those looking to participate, all you have to do is, post a 60 second video of a performance of a song on YOUR Instagram account with Hashtags #DCapella #TakeUsonTour #[name of city on tour that you want to perform at]. Participants can post more than one video if they’d like. For full details visit DCappellalive.com. [[ PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT A CONTEST!]]

