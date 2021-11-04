We catch up with Daytime Emmy-nominated actress Crystal Lee Brown who will next be seen in a large role as Janelle, a no-nonsense prison physical therapist who forms a romantic relationship with Osito (Atkins Estimond), on Starz’s crime drama Hightown. The series follows a woman’s journey to sobriety that is overshadowed when she is pulled into the middle of a murder investigation. Season 2 is airing now.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 10:30:37-04
