Datz Restaurant Group now hiring all positions

How would you like a new job with an extra helping of mac and cheese? That's exactly what our friends at the Datz Restaurant Group are offering! We talk with Cristian Davila, Director of PR and Content Creation, who tells us all about the opportunities available right now as well as what you can expect when you join the team!

Datz is looking for all positions, full and part time, front of house and back of the house.

And Get this! There is a $200 signing bonus after 60 days of employment!

To find out more, visit their website, DatzTampa.com

