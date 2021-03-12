Datz Restaurant Group donates $10,000 to Quantum Leap Farms

When the pandemic hit last year, the community reached out to help Datz in a big way. An anonymous veteran helped Datz meet payroll by purchasing a $20,000 bottle of bourbon for $40,000! Now Datz has the opportunity to pay it forward. We're joined by Suzanne Perry, owner of the Datz Restaurant Group and Mark Lalli, the veteran who helped Datz get through the pandemic as Datz looks to pay it forward with a $10,000 donation to Quantum Leap Farm which provides equine therapy for wounded veterans.
Website: https://www.quantumleapfarm.org/
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/quantumleapfarm