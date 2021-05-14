Watch
Datz offers fun twist on classic brunch fare

Datz highlights fun brunch menu items
Posted at 9:10 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 09:10:44-04

If you're looking for a twist on your classic brunch fare, our friends at Datz have you covered! We join Executive Chef Kevin Luke as he shows us how to make one of their more unique offerings, the Belly Breakfast Burrito and tells us about a Morning Blend exclusive promotion to try it through their app!

Special offer: Add a Burrito to your cart on the DRG Rewards app with another entree and get it half off this weekend only. (Offer ends May 16th)

https://datztampa.com/
Phone Number: 813-535-7952
Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/Datz4Foodies/

