Datz Collab with Tampa Bay Football Icon

Datz Food Collab with Gronkowski
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 11, 2021
Datz is well known for their crazy creations, but what happened when they turn over the keys to the kitchen to a Tampa Bay football icon? We check-in with Chef Richard Hudson from Datz, as he tells us about Rob Gronkowski's visit to Datz as part of Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot to talk about Gronk's new culinary creation, the Gronkalo chicken and waffles! Plus, learn how you can watch Gronk's visit and how you can get your hands on Gronk's touchdown dance-worthy creation! Guy Fieri's Restaurant Reboot live stream for its "Off The Hook Celebrity Creations" segment airs this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Website: https://datztampa.com/

Phone Number: 813-831-7000

Facebook Link: https://www.facebook.com/Datz4Foodies/

