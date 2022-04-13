Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live is coming to town!

Daniel Tiger and his family and friends take audiences on an interactive & exciting adventure to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe, sharing stories of friendship, helping others, & celebrating new experiences. It features new songs as well as fan-favorites, including the beloved “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” This live production is filled with music, dancing, & wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, & grandparents alike.

Friday, April 15 at 6pm at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg

Tickets at ticketmaster.com or the Mahaffey Theater Box Office

