Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Celebrating 10th Anniversary

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood on PBS KIDS is celebrating its 10th anniversary!
Posted at 10:10 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:10:58-04

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, the #1 animated series for preschoolers on PBS KIDS and first spin-off of the groundbreaking Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, is celebrating its 10th anniversary!

The eagerly-awaited sixth season just launched, streaming free on PBS KIDS now.

It features new episodes that showcase more preschool “firsts” – from having a new babysitter and going to a sleepover to trying a new activity, and more. The episodes will also feature songs to help families navigate these and other relatable situations with their preschoolers.

For more information, head to PBSKIDS.org/Daniel.

