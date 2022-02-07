Dancing with The Stars Live Tour 2022 at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Wednesday, February 16 at 4 and 8 pm. Tickets start at $38.75 and are on sale now at RuthEckerdHall.com.

America’s favorite dance show is back on tour this winter to celebrate its 30th Season! The show continues its legacy of performing show-stopping routines from the TV show alongside new numbers choreographed specifically for the live show, ranging from time-honored dances like the Quickstep and Foxtrot to sizzling Latin styles like the Cha Cha, Salsa, and Tango. In this year’s state-of-the-art production, audiences will have the opportunity to experience the excitement, glitz and glamour they see in the ballroom every Monday night live in their hometowns.

The tour delivers a spectacular night of pulse-pounding dance performances from world-renowned dancers including Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, and Britt Stewart and Sofia Ghavami with special Guest Stars Kaitlyn Bristowe & Iman Shumpert. World-renowned choreographers Marty Kudelka and Pam Chu will co-direct the all new show.