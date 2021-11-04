Dames at Sea Now Playing at freeFall Theatre

freeFall Theatre opens their 2021/2022 season with the classic musical comedy Dames at Sea directed by Eric Davis, musically directed by Michael Raabe and choreographed by Kristie Kerwin (Broadway’s Dames at Sea 2015). Dames at Sea tells the story of Ruby (Kyra Smith), fresh off the bus from Hometown, USA with dreams of becoming a star on Broadway. Dick (Alex Jorth) is a sailor who aspires to become a big-time songwriter. Their chance meeting kicks off a whirlwind day in which Ruby goes from chorine to budding star and love triumphs on the deck of a battleship that becomes the ad hoc venue for her Broadway debut. Smart, tuneful, joyful and nostalgic, this off-Broadway hit that catapulted a young Bernadette Peters to stardom is the perfect toe-tapping tonic to kick off freeFall’s return to traditional programming.

Dames at Sea opens October 22 and runs through November 21. 2021.