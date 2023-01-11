Watch Now
Cybersecurity Resolutions: What the Average Person Can Do to Protect Themselves

Cybersecurity has become a top concern among consumers, especially as scammers and hackers have grown more creative. We're talking to the experts about what you can do to protect yourself.
While cybersecurity has become a top concern among consumers, especially as scammers and hackers have grown more creative, many struggle with how to practically protect themselves – what can they do to protect their identities, savings, and credit?

The security team at Cisco is on the cutting edge of cybersecurity – battling hackers, uncovering the latest scams, and seeking out the weaknesses that leave people and businesses vulnerable.

J. Wolfgang Goerlich, advisory chief information security officer for Cisco, joins us with some cybersecurity resolutions everyone needs to make and what the average person can do to protect themselves.

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

