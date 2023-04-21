For 15 years Current Initiatives has been educating & mobilizing communities to be Hope Dealers through the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project & Affordable Christmas initiatives. Find our how you can join the cause at engagecurrent.org.
Posted at 12:25 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 12:25:38-04
For 15 years Current Initiatives has been educating & mobilizing communities to be Hope Dealers through the Laundry Project, Hope For Homes Project & Affordable Christmas initiatives. Find our how you can join the cause at engagecurrent.org.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com