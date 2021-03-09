Current Career Opportunities for Women

It's International Women's Day and we sit down with one of Tech's leading ladies, Randi Zuckerberg. With career highlights that include hosting a successful tech business radio show, producing and starring on Broadway, authoring bestselling books and changing the way we share content with the creation of Facebook Live, Zuckerberg has established herself as a powerful female voice across the digital world. She tells us that NOW is the time for women to pursue a digital career.
