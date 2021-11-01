Comedians Michael Oldroyd and Trevor Glassman are bringing stand-up comedy shows directly to the people (culdesacs, neighborhoods, homes, backyards, front yards, pool parties, yachts, boats, golf courses, country clubs, social clubs, colleges, businesses, hotels, events).

We talk with Michael Oldroyd - a comedian with 15 years of experience - 2 sport D1 athlete, seen on Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime and Trevor Glassman - D1 college basketball player seen on ESPN and CBS and founder of Curbside Comedy.

The duo originally created Curbside to bring humor and relief to those nervous to go indoors with a bunch of strangers - to stay safe and it's turned into that and having a show at the convenience of your own home because it's something different + charitable donations (we've raised nearly 10K in charity). Contact us on our website or reach out to us individually to create a laughing environment for the people you care about.

Visit www.curbsidecomedy.org

Email CurbsideComedy@gmail.com

Phone # (603) 494-7307

Instagram @curbsidecomedy www.michaeloldroyd.com

Instagram and all social media @TheDroyd

Special Offer: Anybody that reaches out this week and books a show with us, will enter a raffle to win a $100 visa gift card.