Never underestimate the power of social media or cheese lovers. The CurderBurger is making its debut. What started as an April Fool’s Day prank sparked a cheesy movement… with emails, a petition and now, a tasty reality. But if you snooze, you’re going to lose out!

In honor of National Cheese Curd Day, we talk with the creator of the “CurderBurger” and Culver’s director of menu development, Quinn Adkins.

Culver’s Restaurants / culvers.com/locator.