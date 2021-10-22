Cryptocurrency 101 – What Is It & How Does It Work?

If you’ve watched or read the news lately, you’ve seen stories about cryptocurrency dominating the financial news. Many of us find ourselves wondering, “what the heck is everyone talking about?”

Cryptocurrency is the latest rage in the investment world, and the more you know, the more you’ll think about adding it to your investment portfolio. Jennifer Schonberger, Yahoo Finance senior reporter, joins us to take the mystery out of Cryptocurrency for us.

Visit: www.finance.yahoo.com/splash/allmarketssummit

Paid for by Yahoo.