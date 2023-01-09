Watch Now
Cru Hospitality Group, Hidden Springs Ale Works Create 'Blush & Bashful' Rosé-Inspired Beer

Cru Hospitality Group and Hidden Springs Ale Works have collaborated to create 'Blush &amp; Bashful,' a rosé inspired beer.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 10:34:47-05

Cru Hospitality Group is celebrating the opening of its latest concept, Small Giant — a new restaurant on Water Street that features craft beer, cocktails, and Ohiostyle pizza — with the release of "Blush & Bashful," a beer collaboration with Hidden Springs Ale Works.

Blush & Bashful is a 5.5% ABV, rosé-inspired sour beer that features juice from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.

It's available at the following locations:
• Hidden Springs Ale Works
• Cru Cellars - Armature Works
• Cru Cellars - Palma Ceia
• Cru Cellars - Westshore Marina
• Small Giant - Water Street once it opens in January.
• Wine on Water - Water Street once it opens in January.

