Cru Hospitality Group, Hidden Springs Ale Works Create 'Blush & Bashful' Rosé-Inspired Beer

Cru Hospitality Group is celebrating the opening of its latest concept, Small Giant — a new restaurant on Water Street that features craft beer, cocktails, and Ohiostyle pizza — with the release of "Blush & Bashful," a beer collaboration with Hidden Springs Ale Works.

Blush & Bashful is a 5.5% ABV, rosé-inspired sour beer that features juice from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes.

It's available at the following locations:

• Hidden Springs Ale Works

• Cru Cellars - Armature Works

• Cru Cellars - Palma Ceia

• Cru Cellars - Westshore Marina

• Small Giant - Water Street once it opens in January.

• Wine on Water - Water Street once it opens in January.